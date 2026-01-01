What is the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution & why a lawmaker is calling for Trump's removal?

Yassamin Ansari, a Democrat from Arizona, boldly claimed that US President Donald Trump is ‘extremely mentally ill’ and should be removed from office immediately under the 25th Amendment.

“The president of the United States is extremely mentally ill and it’s putting all of our lives at risk. The 25th Amendment exists for a reason—we need to invoke it immediately,” the Democrat wrote on X.

And the reason behind Ansari's claims that Trump is ‘mentally ill’? She cited the POTUS' letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store – where he suggested that not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize has made him feel he no longer has an ‘obligation to think purely of peace,’ but ‘what is good and proper for US.’

What is the 25th amendment? The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967 following the assassination of President John F Kennedy. The Amendment specifies what occurs if the country's president or vice president is removed, passes away, resigns, or, in the case of the president, is unable to “discharge the powers and duties of the office.”

