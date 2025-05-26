What is the Annabelle doll and why does it terrify people? The story behind the ‘haunted’ icon of horror

This week, the internet went into meltdown after rumours began circulating that the infamous ‘Annabelle’ doll — said to be haunted — had vanished. The panic kicked off after people linked the doll’s supposed disappearance to a fire at the historic Nottoway Resort in Louisiana.

The doll was believed to have been part of a travelling paranormal exhibit at the time.

Social media was quickly flooded with memes, conspiracy theories, and horror-filled speculation. But it didn’t take long for those rumours to be shut down.

Officials connected to the now-closed Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut — where the real Annabelle doll has been kept since the 1970s — confirmed that the doll is safe and hasn’t gone anywhere.

The story behind the doll Annabelle isn’t your average childhood toy. The original is a Raggedy Ann doll that was given to a student nurse in 1970. According to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the doll started acting strangely, which led them to believe it was possessed. A psychic told the owners it was the spirit of a girl named Annabelle — but the Warrens later said it was something far more sinister.

Eventually, the Warrens took the doll and locked it in a glass case inside their Occult Museum. It stayed there until the museum was shut down due to zoning issues.

From haunted object to a pop culture icon Annabelle became world-famous after being featured in The Conjuring film universe. In the movies, she’s shown as a creepy porcelain doll, much scarier-looking than the real thing — a change made by filmmakers to increase the fear factor.

Still, the real Raggedy Ann version has kept its creepy reputation, especially among fans of the paranormal. Whether people believe the story or not, the doll has become a mix of folklore, horror movie icon, and internet obsession.

The scare this week seems to have started when news of the resort fire hit social media at the same time the Annabelle doll was said to be on tour. It didn’t take long for people to connect the dots — or jump to conclusions. Theories about the doll escaping or causing chaos took over TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with reactions ranging from jokes to actual prayers and even mock exorcisms.

So, where is Annabelle? Despite all the drama, the doll is right where it’s supposed to be. Dan Rivera from the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) posted a video from inside the Warren Occult Museum, showing Annabelle safe inside her glass case.

“Some wild and crazy internet rumours this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle,” one user wrote alongside the video. “She/it is NOT lost — and here’s Dan Rivera from NESPR proving she’s still at home in Connecticut… for now. And no, she’s not in Chicago.”