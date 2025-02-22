A grassroots movement called The People's Union USA is calling for a nationwide consumer boycott on February 28, urging Americans to halt all purchases for 24 hours in protest of rising prices and corporate practices. The "Feb 28 Economic Blackout" has been gaining traction on social media, with calls to avoid spending at major retailers and fast-food chains.

The call for action The People's Union USA, founded by John Schwarz or TheOneCalledJai, on social media, from Queens, New York, is spearheading the movement. The organisation describes itself as a non-partisan group focused on "fairness, economic justice, and real systemic change."

"For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice ... that we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle just to get by," Schwarz said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "February 28, the 24-hour economic blackout: no Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food, no gas, not a single unnecessary dollar spent ... for one day, we are going to finally turn the tables."

Targeting major retailers Some online supporters have suggested a targeted boycott of corporations such as Ford, McDonald’s, Meta, Target, and Walmart. These companies have reportedly ended their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs to comply with an executive order signed by President Trump in January.

However, the main messaging from The People's Union encourages a broader approach: refraining from spending at all major retailers for the day. According to an email circulating about the event, the boycott extends from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday (February 28), including both online and in-store purchases.

Also Read | 14-year-old dies after taking dead butterfly injection for online challenge