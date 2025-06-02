What is the Internet's new obsession with Labubu dolls? Rihanna flaunting them adds more spark

Labubu dolls are now the new keyword of fashionistas across the globe, with the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian flaunting them in public. Their participation in the Labubu dolls trend has upped the craze about the same, as these dolls give a different charm and edge to their looks, and their fans are simply going gaga.

Social media is currently rife with various forms of Labubu dolls.

What are Labubu dolls? Labubu dolls are majorly soft and quirky plushie toys, displaying spiky teeth and a crazy smile. The concept of Labubu dolls was initially introduced back in 2015 by a Hong Kong-based artist named Kasing Lung. Labubu dolls began as characters in "The Monsters," a 2015 picture book series by Kasing Lung. His childhood in the Netherlands inspired these Nordic folklore creatures, according to a Blippo report.

Labubu, the lead elf-like monster, debuted with distinctive pointy ears and nine sharp teeth. She was kind-hearted but accident-prone. Initially, Hong Kong company How2Work produced figurines from 2015 to 2019. A major shift came in 2019 when Lung partnered with Chinese toymaker Pop Mart. They mass-produced blind-box collectibles, boosting accessibility. These blindbox sales actually helped boost the worldwide demand that Labubu dolls possess at the moment. And with Rihanna, Madonna or Dua Lipa flaunting them in public, things are expected to get more serious now.

Pop Mart’s marketing strategy ignited wider fame. However, true global frenzy hit in April 2024. Blackpink’s Lisa showcased a Labubu keychain, triggering viral demand. This turned a niche toy into a must-have accessory. Today, over 300 variants exist, from keychains to plush dolls.