What is Turtle Island Liberation Front? Pam Bondi says US foiled group's massive NYE terror bombing bid in California

US Federal investigators say they have thwarted what was described as a coordinated bombing campaign planned for New Year’s Eve in the Los Angeles region. Four alleged members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) were arrested last week while travelling to a desert area east of Los Angeles, where they were allegedly preparing to test improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Authorities believe the plot was halted in time, though the investigation remains active.

Who are the Turtle Island Liberation Front? According to the FBI and US law enforcement officials, the Turtle Island Liberation Front is an extremist offshoot of a broader pro-Palestinian, anti-government movement. Investigators describe the group as far-left, anti-capitalist and hostile to law enforcement, with rhetoric that frames violent action as a form of political resistance.

Attorney General Pam Bondi characterised the group in stark terms, claiming federal agencies had prevented a major attack. In a statement posted on X, she said:

"After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles).

The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.

This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice."

What was the alleged New Year’s Eve plot? US officials allege that the suspects planned to carry out coordinated bombings at at least five locations across southern California, with attacks timed for midnight on New Year’s Eve. Court documents state that two of the intended targets were US companies described as logistics centres in the Los Angeles area.

On 12 December, the group allegedly travelled to the California desert carrying what US authorities described as “precursor chemicals”, with the intention of constructing explosive devices. Surveillance aircraft monitored their movements before FBI agents and the Los Angeles FBI SWAT team moved in to make arrests without incident.

Who has been arrested? The four suspects named in the federal complaint are Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24; and Tina Lai, 41. They face charges including conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

FBI Director Kash Patel later confirmed that a fifth individual had been arrested in New Orleans in connection with what he described as the same extremist network.

"Over the weekend, the FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area.

The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles.

In the days since, FBI New Orleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup - also allegedly planning a separate violent attack.

Outstanding work by our investigators and law enforcement partner The Justice Dept. Their work undoubtedly saved countless lives. FBI Los Angeles will hold a press conference later today to share additional details."

Were other targets discussed? According to the criminal complaint, the group also discussed launching attacks against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and vehicles in early 2025. Prosecutors allege that pipe bombs were among the weapons considered.

One of the defendants, Carroll, allegedly said of ICE agents:

"That would take some of them out and scare the rest of them."

How did authorities stop the attack? US law enforcement officials said the operation relied on sustained surveillance and coordination between federal and local agencies. Aerial monitoring captured the suspects’ movements in the desert, allowing agents to intervene before any explosives were tested or deployed.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell praised the joint response, saying:"The successful disruption of this plot is a powerful testament to the strength of our unified response," adding that work through allied agencies "prevented a potential tragedy and reaffirmed our shared commitment to safeguarding our communities".

What happens next? The FBI has said it believes the immediate threat has been neutralised but stressed that inquiries are ongoing to determine whether additional suspects or associated cells exist. A press conference by FBI Los Angeles is expected to provide further details.