Explained: What is the US-Saudi Arabia nuclear deal, and why is it raising concerns?

The United States and Saudi Arabia have announced a civil nuclear agreement that would allow the kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear energy programme with American technology. The deal, unveiled by the Trump Administration has also sparked criticism over the risks of nuclear proliferation and a possible arms race in the Middle East.

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What is the US-Saudi Arabia nuclear deal? The agreement, known as a 123 Agreement under the US Atomic Energy Act, establishes a framework for civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Under the pact:

-Saudi Arabia will be able to develop a civilian nuclear energy programme with US technology.

-American companies are expected to build nuclear reactors in the kingdom, generating contracts worth tens of billions of dollars over the coming decades.

-The agreement supports Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil under its Vision 2030 programme.

-The deal will now be submitted to the US Congress. Unless lawmakers reject it within the review period, it will come into force.

The Trump administration says the agreement complies with US non-proliferation laws and contains safeguards to ensure the programme remains peaceful.

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Is Saudi Arabia allowed to enrich uranium? This has become the biggest point of controversy.

Multiple reports said the agreement would allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel—two activities that are essential for civilian nuclear power but can also provide the technological basis for producing nuclear weapons.

However, President Donald Trump sought to clarify the issue on Truth Social, writing: "There will be no enrichment of material!"

The final text of the agreement has not yet been made public, leaving uncertainty over the exact enrichment provisions.

Why is the deal significant? The agreement represents a major geopolitical victory for both Washington and Riyadh.

For the United States, it:

-Strengthens ties with one of its closest Middle East allies.

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-Helps prevent Saudi Arabia from turning to China or Russia for nuclear technology.

-Expands commercial opportunities for American nuclear companies.

For Saudi Arabia, it:

-Advances its long-standing ambition to develop civilian nuclear energy.

-Supports economic diversification beyond oil.

-Gives Riyadh access to advanced US nuclear technology.

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Why are critics worried? 1. Nuclear weapons risk

Critics argue that uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing are technologies that can be used to produce weapons-grade material.

Although enrichment for civilian reactors is typically low, the same infrastructure can theoretically be expanded for military purposes.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously said that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would seek one as well.

2. Weaker inspection requirements

Another major criticism is that the agreement reportedly does not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the International Atomic Energy Agency's Additional Protocol.

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The Additional Protocol allows inspectors to conduct short-notice inspections at undeclared nuclear sites and is considered one of the strongest safeguards against secret nuclear activities.

Unlike the Biden administration's earlier proposal, the Trump deal reportedly omits this requirement, raising concerns among non-proliferation experts.

3. Risk of a regional arms race

The agreement comes while the United States is engaged in conflict with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Analysts warn that allowing Saudi Arabia greater nuclear capabilities could encourage other regional powers to pursue similar programmes, accelerating a Middle East nuclear competition.

4. Congressional criticism

Several US lawmakers have criticised the agreement.

Senator Bernie Sanders argued that the deal contradicts Washington's stated objective of preventing nuclear proliferation, saying the administration is allowing Saudi Arabia to pursue capabilities similar to those it opposes in Iran.

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Senator Edward Markey warned the agreement "would make us all less safe," arguing it could fuel an arms race in the region.

What does the US say? The Trump administration insists the agreement contains strong safeguards.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any civil nuclear agreement would include protections to ensure it "can't be turned into a weapons programme."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright described the pact as meeting "the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation" while strengthening US strategic and economic interests.

Is the deal linked to Israel? Yes—but there are conflicting signals.

For years, Washington sought to link any nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia to Riyadh normalising relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

After the agreement was announced, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the deal would be approved only if Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham Accords.

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Saudi Arabia has repeatedly maintained that it will not recognise Israel without a credible pathway toward an independent Palestinian state.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP)