US President Donald Trump has signalled openness to working with Democrats on healthcare reform, including a proposal to expand health coverage to all Americans that could be branded as 'Trumpcare'. The idea was pitched by Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is seeking to get Trump's backing for a version of Medicare for All by offering to put the President's name on the plan.

Trump, speaking with The New York Post, praised El-Sayed's branding strategy, calling it "very smart", and said he would meet the Democrat to discuss whether the two sides could find common ground on healthcare. The President also expressed optimism about working with Democrats on other legislative issues, saying they could do "great things together".

“Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee health care for every American, from cradle to grave,” El-Sayed wrote in a post on X on November 12.

Trump shared a mock-up of a gold-coloured “TrumpCare” insurance card shared by El-Sayed after the progressive Michigan Democrat urged him to back his Medicare for All proposal.

The proposal comes at a time when healthcare affordability, insurance coverage and government spending remain major political issues in the US. While Democrats have long pushed for broader healthcare access, Republicans have generally opposed Medicare for All, arguing that a government-run, single-payer system could significantly increase federal expenditure.

The unusual 'Trumpcare' pitch, however, could open the door to discussions on healthcare reform, although Trump's willingness to meet El-Sayed over the Democrat's unusual 'Trumpcare' pitch does not mean the US President has endorsed the proposal or agreed to implement it.

What is 'Trumpcare'? 'Trumpcare' is the name El-Sayed has proposed for a universal healthcare plan based on the concept of Medicare for All, a single-payer healthcare system that aims to guarantee medical coverage to every American.

The proposal seeks to expand access to healthcare by ensuring that Americans can receive medical treatment regardless of their employment status, income or ability to afford private insurance. Instead of relying largely on private insurance providers, the government would play a central role in financing healthcare coverage.

El-Sayed has attempted to appeal directly to Trump by offering to rebrand the proposal using the President's name, arguing that the label should not matter as long as the plan delivers healthcare to Americans.

"Put his name on it," El-Sayed said in an interview with NPR, adding that he was willing to do whatever it took to get the proposal passed.

He also shared a mockup of a golden insurance card carrying the 'Trumpcare' name, pitching it as a guarantee of healthcare for every American "from cradle to grave".

How would 'Trumpcare' work? The proposal is based on the Medicare for All model, which seeks to move towards a universal, government-funded healthcare system.

Under a single-payer framework, the government would finance healthcare services for the population, potentially replacing or significantly reducing the role of private health insurance in providing basic medical coverage.

The idea is to make healthcare access less dependent on a person's job, income or insurance premiums. Americans would have coverage for medical treatment under a government-backed system, while funding would largely come through public resources.

The plan would seek to address some of the biggest problems facing Americans, including rising healthcare costs, expensive insurance premiums, gaps in coverage and the financial burden of medical treatment.

However, the exact details of El-Sayed's proposed 'Trumpcare' plan, including its funding mechanism, transition from private insurance and scope of coverage, would need to be worked out if it were to move towards legislation.

What is Medicare for All? Medicare for All is a proposal championed by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to establish a universal healthcare system in the US.

Unlike the existing Medicare programme, which primarily serves Americans aged 65 and above and certain younger people with disabilities, Medicare for All would extend healthcare coverage to the broader population.

The proposal is built around the principle that healthcare should be available to everyone, with the government taking a larger role in paying for medical services.

Supporters argue that a single-payer system could reduce administrative costs, eliminate the need for many private insurance arrangements and give patients greater access to healthcare without worrying about expensive premiums or medical bills.

Opponents, particularly Republicans, argue that such a system could substantially increase government expenditure, require higher taxes, reduce competition and give the government greater control over healthcare decisions.

How much would Medicare for All cost the US government? The financial implications of moving to a single-payer healthcare system remain one of the biggest obstacles to Medicare for All.

A Congressional Budget Office estimate cited in the debate in 2022 suggested federal healthcare subsidies could rise from around $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030 under a single-payer option.

While government spending would increase substantially, supporters argue that Americans could see a reduction in their overall healthcare expenses, particularly out-of-pocket costs, insurance premiums and other payments currently made to private insurers.

The central debate is therefore not simply about how much the government would spend, but whether a publicly funded system could reduce the total healthcare burden on households and businesses over time.

Why is Trump open to working with Democrats on healthcare? Trump's willingness to meet El-Sayed comes despite their sharp political differences and previous attacks on each other during the election campaign.

Trump had earlier described El-Sayed as a "jihadist lunatic that wants to destroy you", while the Democrat accused the President of using hateful rhetoric. Their latest exchange, however, suggests a willingness to explore common ground on healthcare.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, and said he wants better healthcare for Americans.

"Obamacare hasn't worked, and I'd love to get great health care for the people of our country," Trump told The New York Post.

Trump also said he expected to meet Democratic leaders, including Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, and expressed hope that Republicans and Democrats could work together on major issues.

His comments indicate that healthcare could become an area for negotiations, although the differences between the two parties over government spending, private insurance and the role of the federal government remain significant.

Can 'Trumpcare' become a reality? For 'Trumpcare' to become law, El-Sayed would need to turn the proposal into legislation, secure enough support in Congress and convince Trump to sign it.

Even if Democrats have the numbers to advance healthcare legislation, a Medicare for All-style plan could face resistance from Republicans over its cost, funding and the proposed expansion of government involvement in healthcare.

Trump's willingness to discuss the idea represents an opening for negotiations, but it remains unclear whether the President would support a single-payer system or seek a different healthcare reform model.