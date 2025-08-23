What is Trump's plan if Putin, Zelensky fail to make deal to end Russia-Ukraine war? US President reveals...

US President Donald Trump revealed his plan to take a “very important decision” in the next two weeks if Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin fail to make a deal to end Russia-Ukraine war. He asserted he might impose “massive sanctions or tariffs or do nothing”.

Trump stated that his decision relies on developments over the coming fortnight and advocated for talks between Putin and Zelensky.

"In two weeks, we are going to know which way I am going because I'm going to go one way or another. It's going to be very important decision. I'm gonna decide whether it's not massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both or do we do nothing and say it's your fight. It takes two to tango. I wanted to have a meeting with those two. We'll see if they don't have a meeting, then why it was so, after I told them to have a meeting," Trump told reporters at Oval office.

Trump said he is “not happy” about US factory reportedly bombed in Ukraine during recent Russian missile attacks. He stated, “I'm not happy about it and I'm not happy about anything about that war. I've settled seven wars and you think about pre-wars, that'll be three so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks we are going to find out which ways it's going to go.”

Previously, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov stated that President Vladimir Putin is willing to hold talks with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky, on the condition that every matter connected to resolving the dispute between Moscow and Kyiv are fully addressed.

While speaking to RT on Thursday, Lavrov mentioned, "The Russian president repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Zelensky, if there is an understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level have been worked out thoroughly" by experts and ministers.

Trump-Zelensky meet On August 19, 2025, Trump met with Zelensky at the White House alongside several European leaders, signalling a more collaborative approach to ending the war in Ukraine. Trump hinted at providing security guarantees for Ukraine. He proposed a trilateral summit with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to US media.

Trump-Putin meet Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-profile but ultimately inconclusive summit in Alaska on August 15. Despite hours of discussions, the summit ended without any formal agreement or ceasefire on Ukraine. However, Trump described the talks as “very productive” and Putin viewed them as a potential starting point.