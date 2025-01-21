US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to end birthright citizenship in the US. The order — slated to come into effect from February 20 — will ensure that the children of foreign passport holders will no longer be considered American citizens. This includes people who are legally in the country such as tourists, students, and those on work visas.
Here's everything you need to know about the order and its impact:
