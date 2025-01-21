{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Current laws allow nearly everyone born on US soil to become an American citizen. This is known as ‘birthright citizenship’ and refers to the legal principle of jus soli – or “right of the soil" in Latin. The term comes from English common law that had held for centuries that people born in England were natural subjects of the country. Rare exceptions in modern times include cases pertaining to the offspring of foreign diplomats or the children of 'enemy occupiers'.