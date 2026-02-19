What killed Peter Greene? Pulp Fiction actor's cause of death revealed two months after he was found dead in NYC apt

Peter Greene, a New York–based character actor known for portraying villains and criminal, including Zed in Pulp Fiction directed by Quentin Tarantino, was found dead on December 12 in his apartment in New York City. He was 60, according to Variety.

His manager, Gregg Edwards, told NBC News, as cited by Variety, that Greene was discovered in his Lower East Side apartment.

What killed Peter Greene? According to Deadline, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that Green died as the result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot to his left armpit. The office confirmed that the wound, “of left axilla with injury of brachial artery”, and led to significant blood loss. His death was officially classified as accidental.

In the same year, Greene portrayed the villain Dorian Tyrell in The Mask, starring Jim Carrey. He was perhaps best remembered for playing the sadistic security guard Zed in Pulp Fiction.

"Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter," Edwards told NBC News, as quoted by Variety, adding, “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold."

Who is Peter Greene? Born on May 10, 1965, a native of Montclair, Greene studied at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute and secured his first prominent role in the 1992 independent film Laws of Gravity. The following year, filmmaker Lodge Kerrigan cast him in the lead role of Clean, Shaven, a performance that drew the attention of Quentin Tarantino.

Over his career, Greene appeared in nearly 100 film and television projects. These included a recurring part on For Life and roles in Chicago PD, Hawaii Five-0, Justified and Life on Mars, according to Variety.

He also had a recurring role as Derek “Dokey” Farrell on The Black Donnellys. His film credits included Tesla, City of Lies, Once Fallen and Permanent Midnight. In addition to acting, he served as a producer on Cross and Lowball.

Greene collaborated twice with director Jordan Alan — first in the 1997 film Kiss & Tell, where he delivered a darkly comic performance, and again four years later in The Gentleman Bandit (also known as Gentleman B).

Following Greene’s 1998 arrests on drug-related charges, Alan arranged for him to enter rehab so he could complete the second project. After discovering Greene using heroin with Mike Starr, Alan ultimately had to replace Greene’s voice in the film due to drug-induced vocal damage.

Despite these setbacks, Alan later recommended Greene to producer Tobe Jaffe for the movie Blue Streak, in which he portrayed the nemesis of Martin Lawrence.