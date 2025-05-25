What Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be eating and doing on Memorial Day in jail? From playing basketball, soccer to...

Sean "Diddy" Combs, jailed over sex trafficking and racketeering charges, will spend Memorial Day in prison as his trial in the New York City courthouse goes on a brief pause for the holiday. The rapper is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

An executive assistant at the detention center, or the prison, told PEOPLE that Combs will have the chance to take part in "spades card games, dominoes, 3 on 3 basketball tournament and soccer tournament" among several other activities for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner It was reported that the inmates' meals will be the usual Monday menu, consisting of chilli and baked potatoes, chicken sandwiches, and more.

According to a prison menu obtained by PEOPLE, Combs and the other inmates at MDC will eat a normal Monday meal, beginning with fruit, cereal, skim milk and a breakfast cake to start their day.

For lunch, Combs will have the choice of baked chili cheese tots or a baked potato served with green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit and a drink.

Dinner will then consist of either a chicken breast sandwich or a chickpea burger on a bun with some pinto beans, steamed rice, corn and a drink.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024. The rap mogul, 55, has been on trial in the Southern District of New York courtroom for racketeering, sex trafficking and other charges on accusations he abused numerous people throughout his lifetime.

Combs' trial began on May 12. He denied all of the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges. Judge Arun Subramanian recently confirmed that the trial will most likely conclude before July 4.

Combs has been at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since his initial arrest, and is being held in 4 North — a fourth-floor dormitory-style unit that he shares with about 20 other men.