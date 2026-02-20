What Supreme Court said on Trump's global tariffs: ‘President not authorised to impose tariffs’

The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 February, struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, delivering a significant setback on a matter vital to his economic agenda, AP reported.

The conservative-majority high court ruled six-three in the judgment, noting that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act "does not authorise the President to impose tariffs."

The 6-3 decision concerns tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the broad “reciprocal” tariffs he enacted on nearly all trading partners.

Majority agreed that the Constitution “very clearly” grants Congress the power to impose taxes, including tariffs.“The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.