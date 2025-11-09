‘What the hell is going on?’ Trump erupts over Supreme Court's skepticism on US tariffs, calls it ridiculous

US President Donald Trump on Sunday fumed over the Supreme Court's skepticism on his authority to impose tariffs on other countries, saying that the whole thing was ‘ridiculous’.

His strong reaction came days after Supreme Court justices questioned the sweeping Trump tariffs.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised questions about whether an emergency law gives Trump near-limitless power to set and change duties on imports.

“So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous,” he added.

He asked why other countries can impose tariffs but the US cannot.

“Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???” Trump said in his signature style.

Trump promises $2000 per person from tariffs In another post, Donald Trump called people against tariffs ‘FOOLS’ and claimed that the US is now the most respected country in the world with no inflation.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” he said.

The President said that the US tariffs are generating trillions of dollars and will be used to pay off debts. He also promised a dividend of $2,000 per person.

“We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” he said.

Supreme Court raises questions The Supreme Court on Wednesday posed serious doubts over the Trump tariffs, questioning their legitimacy.

Three conservative justices called out the Trump administration over the tariffs and their potentially trillion-dollar implications for the global economy.

“And so is it your contention that every country needed to be tariffed because of threats to the defense and industrial base? I mean, Spain? France,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump himself, asked.

Chief Justice John Roberts raised questions about whether the emergency-power law allowed for tariffs on “any product, from any country, in any amount, for any length of time."