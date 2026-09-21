What time is 60 Minutes on tonight? How to watch Patrick Clancy’s first TV interview on CBS

Patrick Clancy, the former husband of Lindsay Clancy, will speak publicly for the first time on television since her murder trial ended in a mistrial.

When and where to watch Patrick Clancy’s interview His interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes airs Sunday, 20 September, giving viewers the first extended televised conversation with Clancy since the high-profile Massachusetts case reached a deadlock.

Clancy’s interview will air on 60 Minutes at 7pm ET/PT on Sunday, 20 September, on the CBS Television Network. It will also stream on Paramount+, according to CBS News and the network’s official programme listing.

Also Read | Mistrial declared in case of Lindsay Clancy who killed her three children

Correspondent Ross Douthat conducted the interview. Clancy’s new wife, Dr Rachel Danis, also joins him for the conversation, marking their first joint television interview.

CBS says Clancy will discuss his grief, his memories of his three children and the social media reaction that followed Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Preview clips released ahead of the broadcast show him reflecting on the children and how he continues to feel connected to them.

View full Image View full Image FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge Sullivan indicates he will rule a mistrial, in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo ( via REUTERS )

What happened in the Lindsay Clancy trial? Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children — five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan — at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

Her defence argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors disputed that argument and maintained that she understood her actions.

After nearly seven weeks of proceedings, jurors deliberated for several days but could not reach a unanimous verdict. Eleven jurors reportedly believed Clancy was not criminally responsible, while one juror disagreed. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on 4 September.

Prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek a retrial.

What Patrick Clancy says in the interview Ahead of the broadcast, CBS released clips showing Clancy discussing the loss of his children and the scrutiny he has faced since the case became a national story.

View full Image View full Image FILE - Patrick Clancy sits on the stand during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File) ( David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl )

When asked whether he felt he had failed in some way, Clancy said, “I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome. I live with it every day, but I think I did the best I could.”

He also told Douthat that he still talks to his children “all the time” and asks them to “help me”. Clancy said he believes the children help him and that speaking to them is a way of remaining connected to them.