What time is 60 Minutes on tonight? How to watch Patrick Clancy’s first TV interview on CBS

Patrick Clancy, the former husband of Lindsay Clancy, will speak publicly for the first time on television since her murder trial ended in a mistrial.

When and where to watch Patrick Clancy’s interview His interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes airs Sunday, 20 September, giving viewers the first extended televised conversation with Clancy since the high-profile Massachusetts case reached a deadlock.

Advertisement

Clancy’s interview will air on 60 Minutes at 7pm ET/PT on Sunday, 20 September, on the CBS Television Network. It will also stream on Paramount+, according to CBS News and the network’s official programme listing.

Also Read | Mistrial declared in case of Lindsay Clancy who killed her three children

Correspondent Ross Douthat conducted the interview. Clancy’s new wife, Dr Rachel Danis, also joins him for the conversation, marking their first joint television interview.

CBS says Clancy will discuss his grief, his memories of his three children and the social media reaction that followed Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Preview clips released ahead of the broadcast show him reflecting on the children and how he continues to feel connected to them.

FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge Sullivan indicates he will rule a mistrial, in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Advertisement

What happened in the Lindsay Clancy trial? Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children — five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan — at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

Her defence argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors disputed that argument and maintained that she understood her actions.

After nearly seven weeks of proceedings, jurors deliberated for several days but could not reach a unanimous verdict. Eleven jurors reportedly believed Clancy was not criminally responsible, while one juror disagreed. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on 4 September.

Prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek a retrial.

What Patrick Clancy says in the interview Ahead of the broadcast, CBS released clips showing Clancy discussing the loss of his children and the scrutiny he has faced since the case became a national story.

Advertisement

FILE - Patrick Clancy sits on the stand during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File)

When asked whether he felt he had failed in some way, Clancy said, “I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome. I live with it every day, but I think I did the best I could.”

Advertisement

He also told Douthat that he still talks to his children “all the time” and asks them to “help me”. Clancy said he believes the children help him and that speaking to them is a way of remaining connected to them.

The interview comes as Clancy and his family continue to face intense public attention surrounding the unresolved case.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.