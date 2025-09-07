What is Powerball? Drawing time, prize money and tax details explained

A staggering $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot is set to be drawn on Saturday, September 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Depending on state rules, ticket sales will close one to two hours before the drawing.

What is Powerball drawing? The Powerball drawing is the lottery event where the winning numbers for the Powerball game are randomly selected.

How it works: Five white balls are drawn from a drum of 69 balls, and one red "Powerball" is drawn from a drum of 26 balls.

Winning: Players win prizes by matching numbers, with the jackpot going to those who match all six.

How Big of a Deal Is This Jackpot? “This is a thrilling chance at life-changing money,” said Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross. “Two dollars is a low price to pay to dream about being a billionaire – but as an investment, it’s terrible,” he told USA Today.

How Do You Play Powerball? Each ticket costs at least $2 and can be purchased at convenience stores, gas stations, and supermarkets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In some states, players can also buy tickets online.

What Are the Rules for Picking Numbers? To participate, players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 (white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 (the red Powerball). A perfect match of all six numbers wins the jackpot. If no one hits all six, the prize rolls over, making the next drawing even bigger.

How Rare is a Powerball Jackpot Win? The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly slim—just 1 in 292 million, according to the lottery association. To put that in perspective, the entire U.S. population is around 342 million, based on Census Bureau data. While the massive jackpot draws the most attention, players can still win smaller prizes worth $1 million or more by matching some, but not all, of the numbers.

How Much Tax Is Withheld Upfront? While the advertised payout includes 29 annual installments that grow by 5% each year, taxes will take a major bite out of the winnings.

Under IRS rules, any lottery prize over $5,000 is subject to a mandatory 24% federal tax withholding. That means if the winner opts for the cash value of $826.4 million, about $198.3 million will be withheld immediately for federal taxes before the prize is even collected.