New Jersey, Virginia governor elections: Mikie Sherrill vs Jack Ciattarelli & Abigail Spanberger vs Winsome Earle-Sears

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia head to the polls on Tuesday (November 4) in the first major statewide elections since Republican President Donald Trump took office — contests seen as early tests of voter sentiment and political momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

For Democrats, who are out of power in Washington, victories in both races could provide a much-needed morale boost. For Republicans, wins would signal continued voter alignment with Trump’s populist agenda just nine months into his new term.

New Jersey: Mikie Sherrill vs Jack Ciattarelli The New Jersey governor’s race has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests in the country, pitting Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Sherrill, 53, a former Navy helicopter pilot, holds a narrow but consistent lead in most polls. Ciattarelli, 63, a small business owner and former state assemblyman, is running for governor for the third time.

The race has smashed state spending records — more than $200 million has been poured into the campaign, including $34 million from national party committees.

Historic stakes A Sherrill victory would mark the first time in 60 years that New Jersey elects a governor from the same party for three consecutive terms. But if Ciattarelli wins, he would become just the second governor in nine elections to hail from the same party as the sitting president.

Despite Democrats’ two-to-one voter registration advantage, Trump’s relatively strong 2024 performance — losing the state by only six points — has buoyed Republican hopes.

Recent polls show Sherrill up by five to eight percentage points, though a Thursday Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill survey put the race nearly even at 49%-48%.

Trump’s shadow looms Trump’s decision to freeze federal funding for the Hudson River tunnel project — a vital link for New Jersey commuters — has become a flashpoint. Sherrill has accused Ciattarelli of being too loyal to the president, pointing to his debate comment giving Trump an “A” grade for his first months in office.

Ciattarelli, who kept some distance from Trump during his 2021 run, has embraced him more openly this year, though not fully adopting the MAGA brand. “He’s had to do quite a delicate dance this time around,” said Ashley Koning of Rutgers University’s Eagleton Center.

Virginia: Abigail Spanberger vs Winsome Earle-Sears In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, 46, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, is leading Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, 61, in most polls.

Spanberger’s campaign has centered on economic stability, abortion rights, and public education, while Earle-Sears has focused on crime, taxes, and parental control in schools.