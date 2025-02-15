Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Trump administration has launched the Make America Healthy Again Commission, an initiative aimed at tackling the nation’s growing health crisis, particularly in chronic diseases and childhood health issues.
The executive order, issued on February 13, 2025, outlines a multi-agency approach to addressing the declining health metrics in the United States and proposes a comprehensive strategy for reversing these trends.
The Commission is chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and includes high-ranking officials across various federal agencies.
The primary mission of the Commission is to advise the President on the ongoing childhood chronic disease crisis in the United States. The Commission will analyze potential contributing factors, including:
The Commission is also tasked with ensuring transparency by providing the American public with clear and factual information regarding childhood chronic disease trends and their causes.
Within 100 days, the Commission must submit the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment" to the President. This report will:
Within 180 days, the Commission must develop the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" based on its assessment. This strategy will propose:
The Commission has the authority to hold public hearings, meetings, and roundtables to gather input from public health experts and government accountability leaders.
After submitting its final strategy, the Commission may be tasked with additional reports and updates. However, it will not reconvene until the President updates its mission.
The executive order specifies that the Commission’s activities must align with existing laws and budgetary constraints. Additionally, it clarifies that the order does not create enforceable legal rights for any individual or entity.
