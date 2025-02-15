What to know about the ’Make America Healthy Again’ Commission headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr

The Trump administration has launched the Make America Healthy Again Commission, an initiative aimed at tackling the nation’s growing health crisis, particularly in chronic diseases and childhood health issues.

The executive order, issued on February 13, 2025, outlines a multi-agency approach to addressing the declining health metrics in the United States and proposes a comprehensive strategy for reversing these trends.

The Commission is chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and includes high-ranking officials across various federal agencies.

Advertisement

Mission: Addressing childhood chronic diseases The primary mission of the Commission is to advise the President on the ongoing childhood chronic disease crisis in the United States. The Commission will analyze potential contributing factors, including:

The American diet

Exposure to toxic materials and environmental factors

Medical treatments and pharmaceutical influences

Government policies and corporate practices

Emerging risks such as electromagnetic radiation Informing the public The Commission is also tasked with ensuring transparency by providing the American public with clear and factual information regarding childhood chronic disease trends and their causes.

Advertisement

Initial assessment: Make Our Children Healthy Again Within 100 days, the Commission must submit the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment" to the President. This report will:

Compare childhood chronic disease rates in the US with those of other countries

Evaluate the role of food ingredients, chemicals, and medications in chronic diseases

Examine the impact of psychiatric and weight-loss drugs on children

Identify best practices for promoting child health through nutrition and lifestyle changes

Assess the effectiveness of federal education and health programs

Ensure transparency in existing health data and eliminate industry influence on scientific research

Propose ethical guidelines for industry-funded health projects Long-term strategy Within 180 days, the Commission must develop the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" based on its assessment. This strategy will propose:

Advertisement

Restructuring the federal response to childhood chronic diseases

Eliminating ineffective government practices and introducing new health solutions

Enhancing transparency and accountability in health-related policymaking

Public Engagement and expert consultations The Commission has the authority to hold public hearings, meetings, and roundtables to gather input from public health experts and government accountability leaders.

Also Read | Hamas takes a swipe at Trump’s Gaza plan during hostage release

Future reports and Commission activities After submitting its final strategy, the Commission may be tasked with additional reports and updates. However, it will not reconvene until the President updates its mission.

Implementation and legal considerations The executive order specifies that the Commission’s activities must align with existing laws and budgetary constraints. Additionally, it clarifies that the order does not create enforceable legal rights for any individual or entity.