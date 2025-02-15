What to know about the ’Make America Healthy Again’ Commission headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr

  • Trump administration has established the Make America Healthy Again Commission to tackle the nation’s health crisis, with a focus on childhood chronic diseases. Chaired by Robert F Kennedy Jr, the Commission will assess factors like diet, environmental toxins, and pharmaceutical influences.

The Trump administration has launched the Make America Healthy Again Commission, an initiative aimed at tackling the nation’s growing health crisis, particularly in chronic diseases and childhood health issues.

The executive order, issued on February 13, 2025, outlines a multi-agency approach to addressing the declining health metrics in the United States and proposes a comprehensive strategy for reversing these trends.

The Commission is chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and includes high-ranking officials across various federal agencies.

Mission: Addressing childhood chronic diseases

The primary mission of the Commission is to advise the President on the ongoing childhood chronic disease crisis in the United States. The Commission will analyze potential contributing factors, including:

  • The American diet
  • Exposure to toxic materials and environmental factors
  • Medical treatments and pharmaceutical influences
  • Government policies and corporate practices
  • Emerging risks such as electromagnetic radiation

Informing the public

The Commission is also tasked with ensuring transparency by providing the American public with clear and factual information regarding childhood chronic disease trends and their causes.

Initial assessment: Make Our Children Healthy Again

Within 100 days, the Commission must submit the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment" to the President. This report will:

  • Compare childhood chronic disease rates in the US with those of other countries
  • Evaluate the role of food ingredients, chemicals, and medications in chronic diseases
  • Examine the impact of psychiatric and weight-loss drugs on children
  • Identify best practices for promoting child health through nutrition and lifestyle changes
  • Assess the effectiveness of federal education and health programs
  • Ensure transparency in existing health data and eliminate industry influence on scientific research
  • Propose ethical guidelines for industry-funded health projects

Long-term strategy

Within 180 days, the Commission must develop the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" based on its assessment. This strategy will propose:

  • Restructuring the federal response to childhood chronic diseases
  • Eliminating ineffective government practices and introducing new health solutions
  • Enhancing transparency and accountability in health-related policymaking
  • Public Engagement and expert consultations

The Commission has the authority to hold public hearings, meetings, and roundtables to gather input from public health experts and government accountability leaders.

Future reports and Commission activities

After submitting its final strategy, the Commission may be tasked with additional reports and updates. However, it will not reconvene until the President updates its mission.

Implementation and legal considerations

The executive order specifies that the Commission’s activities must align with existing laws and budgetary constraints. Additionally, it clarifies that the order does not create enforceable legal rights for any individual or entity.

