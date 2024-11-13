What Donald Trump’s pledge to close the Department of Education means for schools

US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his vow to close the U.S. Department of Education on the campaign trail, calling it a "bloated and radical bureaucracy" that interferes in American families' lives. Trump's comments, made during recent rallies, highlight his view of the department as a symbol of federal overreach affecting American families.

He argued that state-level management would yield better educational outcomes, stating, “We spend more money per pupil, by three times, than any other nation, and yet we’re absolutely at the bottom.” The president-elect intends to transfer all education responsibilities to the states, aiming to downsize federal influence on school policies and curricula.

In a September rally, Trump promised to “eliminate the federal Department of Education,” citing it as part of his goal to “drain the government education swamp.” “I say it all the time, I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” he said in September during a rally in Wisconsin. "We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing," Trump said.

In October, he reiterated the plan, arguing for federal education dollars to “follow the student” instead of supporting a “bloated and radical bureaucracy.” “We want federal education dollars to follow the student, rather than propping up a bloated and radical bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.,” he said in. “We want to close the federal Department of Education.”

Historical context: Established in 1979 under then-President Jimmy Carter, the Department of Education fulfilled a campaign promise to the National Education Association, a powerful teachers' union. Its creation centralized various federal education programs under one agency, solidifying its Cabinet-level status.

Legislative challenges: Dismantling the department would require an act of Congress, likely needing a supermajority of 60 votes in the Senate. Although Republicans have won back Senate control, they remain short of the 60 votes required, making bipartisan support necessary.

Elon Musk’s support: Elon Musk, a prominent Trump donor, has endorsed the idea, calling it a “good idea” and sharing a meme suggesting U.S. educational rankings have declined since the department’s creation.

Uncertain plan details: Trump has not outlined specific steps for closing the department or indicated what would happen to federally funded education programs if the closure proceeded.

Trump outlines 10-point plan to reshape American education President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled a comprehensive 10-point education reform plan aimed at overhauling America’s public school system, which he criticized as “failing” and burdened by what he described as political indoctrination. At a recent rally, Trump vowed to shift the focus of American education back to traditional subjects, enhance school safety, and give parents more control over their children’s schooling, including the right to choose their schools.

Key proposals for education reform Parental control: Trump emphasized respecting parents’ rights to oversee their children’s education, signaling a commitment to family involvement in school choices and curriculum.

Local school empowerment: Trump proposed empowering local school boards to hire, reward, and fire educators, ensuring accountability and performance-based employment in public schools.

Focus on core subjects: Schools would shift away from “political indoctrination,” he said, toward emphasizing essential skills like reading, writing, math, and science.

Patriotic education: Trump underscored the need to instill a love for America in students, as opposed to “teaching them to hate their country.”

Reintroducing prayer in schools: Supporting the return of prayer, Trump argued it would restore a sense of values and community within schools.

Safety and discipline: Schools would be made safer, with drug-free environments and immediate expulsion for students who harm teachers or other students.

School choice expansion: Trump promised to expand school choice, allowing parents to choose alternative schools for their children if desired.

Project-based learning: Classrooms would integrate hands-on learning experiences, preparing students for real-world careers.

Also Read | As Donald Trump staffs up for second term, only MAGA loyalists need apply

Internships and job training: Trump called for increased access to internships and job training programs, preparing students for their first jobs and fostering greater career success.