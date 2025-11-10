What US shutdown deal means for you: Less flight delays, SNAP benefits back, paycheques return — But is the crisis over?

As the United States government shutdown enters its 40th day, the US Senate late on November 9 (local time), neared an agreement to re-open the government. A procedural measure saw 60-40 support to advance a deal that would put an end to the record-breaking shutdown, Bloomberg reported.
The forward move came after a few Democrats broke party lines to agreed with Republican terms, it added. Among these include Virginia's Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, whose state saw scores of federal workers laid off — he said it was because the bill bans new layoffs for federal workers through January 30. The state has 3,00,000 federal employees.
Notably, while the US Senate has been adjourned till November 10 (local time), there is no decision yet when the final vote happens.
The US House of Representatives also needs to approve the measure before it reaches Donald Trump for his signature.
The report noted that even once the measures are passed, it is unclear how quickly the shutdown can end. First, the Senate requires consent of all members to put a quick stop to the shutdown, and even one senator can force days of procedural delays.
House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to give House lawmakers 36 hours’ notice to return to Washington, it added. This means that lawmakers have around 30 hours to conduct debate before voting on the motion, as per an AFP report. The motion will require 50 votes to pass.
“It looks like we’re getting closer to the shutdown ending,” Donald Trump told reporters Sunday evening as he returned to the White House.
Even if the deal makes it through the Senate, it still has to pass the House — where votes are not guaranteed, BB's report said. “We will fight the GOP bill in the House of Representatives,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement Sunday night.
Among Democrats opposed to the bill, extension of Obamacare subsidies (Affordable Care Act), is a key contention point. The current bill does not have this. They also want the Medicaid cuts rolled back, sources told the publication.
For conservative Republicans, they are demanding a bill that would fund the entire government until September 30, 2026.
Meanwhile, according to a CNBC report, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will on November 10 “effectively prohibit business aviation” at a dozen major US airports, amid shortage of air traffic controllers due to the shutdown.
The airports included are Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
(With inputs from Agencies)