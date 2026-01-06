What we know about William DeFoor? Man arrested for attempting to break into JD Vance's home

Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio home intruder has been identified as William DeFoor. The 26-year-old trespasser was detained early Monday after allegedly shattering four windows at Vance’s home and causing other property damage, AP reported citing the US Secret Service' statement.

According to the United States Attorney's office in Ohio's southern district, several federal charges have been levied against William DeFoor. The suspect has been charged with offenses related to engaging in physical violence against property in a restricted area, damaging government property, and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

Advertisement

Also Read | JD Vance speaks out after break-in attempt at Ohio home

The trespasser accused of busting several windows in JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati is allegedly the son of a prominent millionaire family. It is unclear whether William DeFoor is transgender or nonbinary. The deranged accused came to be identified as “Julia” in recent weeks while the cops listed the suspect’s name as William and his gender as male. It is unclear whether William DeFoor is transgender or nonbinary.

William DeFoor, who attempted to barge into JD Vance’s home around midnight, has an unkempt, matted mullet – and a dead-eyed stare in his mugshot. William DeFoor graduated from the Summit Country Day School in 2018 where he was hailed as US Presidential Scholars Program candidate.

Advertisement

Also Read | JD Vance explodes after racist remarks about Usha Vance

Following a brief two-year stint at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, William DeFoor appeared to have dropped out in 2020, his Facebook account reveals. As per the latest update on his profile, he joined Cincinnati State Technical and Community College in 2025.

All to know about William DeFoor's father As per New York Post report, DeFoor’s father is a successful Harvard University graduate, who boasts a decades-long history as a paediatric urologist in Cincinnati. He is currently employed as a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine. A Democratic supporter, the family resides in a $1.3 million house in the city’s wealthy Hyde Park neighborhood.

An ardent advocate of Democrats, he even donated upwards of $5,000 to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris’ respective campaigns in 2020 and 2024. According to his Facebook, he previously backed a federal assault weapons ban following the Uvalde Elementary School shooting.

Advertisement

JD Vance's home intruder William DeFoor faces federal charges for property damage Secret Service agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement said that the suspect DeFoor was detained shortly after midnight by its agents assigned to Vance’s home, east of downtown Cincinnati. During the time of intrusion, neither the vice president nor his family were at home. They were in vice president’s official residence in Washington, DC. After Vance’s inauguration, the family had moved to Washington.

An affidavit filed Monday revealed that a man was seen running along the front fence of Vance's residence around midnight. Armed with a hammer, he breached the property line around midnight. Besides shattering glass windows of Vance's Ohio home, the accused vandalized an unmarked Secret Service vehicle on his way up the home’s driveway. The cops arrested him after he tried to flee on foot and is accused of causing around $28,000 in damage.

Officials inspecting broken windows of Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home in eastern Cincinnati on Monday.

Shattered glass panes of Vice President JD Vance's East Walnut Hills home in eastern Cincinnati on 5 January.