A now-viral video has sparked widespread curiosity about what former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were discussing during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday (January 20). According to a lip reader, Obama turned to Bush during the event and asked, "How can we stop what's happening?"

Jackie Gonzalez, a deaf woman known for sharing her interpretations of public figures' conversations on social media, released a video showing the candid exchange between the two former presidents.

In the footage, Obama greets Bush with, "Good to see you". Gonzalez, who has gained attention for her lip-reading skills, then interprets Obama's remark as, "How can we stop what's happening?"

Following Obama's comment, Bush is seen with a sly grin, laughing as the two former presidents share a brief moment of amusement.

Gonzalez, who posted the video on her social media accounts, was quick to clarify that lip reading is not always entirely accurate. She reportedly included a disclaimer on her pages noting, “Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, and all statements are alleged."

Despite the ambiguity of the exchange, the video has become a viral sensation, with many viewers fascinated by the playful yet mysterious interaction between the 43rd and 44th US presidents.

As the debate over the conversation continues, one thing is clear: Obama and Bush’s private moment at Trump’s inauguration has left the public intrigued and looking for answers.