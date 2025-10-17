What will Trump do if US govt shutdown continues? White House economic adviser warns of actions

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has warned on Friday, October 17, that President Donald Trump may ramp up actions if the United States government shutdown continues. Kevin Hassett said President Trump is likely to escalate actions if there is no progress in the standoff with the Democrats and the shutdown continues into the coming weekend.

Hassett did not say what actions the Republican president might take if lawmakers do not reach an agreement. “If the shutdown continues after this weekend, Trump can be expected to ramp up actions,” Kevin Hassett said.

Last week, layoffs had started across the US federal government, as Trump followed through on a threat to cut the federal workforce during the government shutdown, which has entered its 17th day today.

Meanwhile, Democrats have said that no breakthrough with the Republicans are possible if President Donald Trump does not show any interest in brokering a compromise – a compromise is needed to end the government shutdown which has prompted thousands of layoffs.

The House has been out of session for nearly a month, and Republicans have refused to negotiate with Democrats until a short-term funding measure to reopen the government is approved.

Earlier, the Trump administration said that it plans to pay more than 70,000 sworn law enforcement officers during an ongoing government shutdown.

The Department of Homeland Security said more than 70,000 sworn law enforcement officers across the department including those serving in Customs and Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Secret Service, Transportation Security Administration and other critical mission areas will be paid for all hours worked during the shutdown.

Earlier, Donald Trump had directed his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “use all available funds” to ensure the United States troops are paid. Citing his authority as Commander in Chief, Donald Trump stated that the necessary funds have been identified and will be released for payment to the troops.

In a post on X, Donald Trump said, "Chuck Schumer recently said, “Every day gets better” during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of “Leader” Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th.”