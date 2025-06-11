What you see first—leaves or woman—says a lot about your inner stress

Optical illusion personality tests are a fun and easy way to understand yourself — and others — a little better. As the name suggests, these images play tricks on the eyes, often showing more than one element. What you notice first can say something about your inner thoughts, feelings, and hidden personality traits.

This particular image was first shared by optical illusion expert Mia Yilin on her TikTok account. She claims that it reveals the kind of pressure you're secretly carrying. How does it work? All you have to do is look at the image. Do you see leaves or a woman first? What you notice right away could tell you a lot about your current stress or struggles.

Take the test:

Look at the image above and note what you saw first. Then, scroll down to read what it means.

If you saw the leaves first… Mia Yilin says people who see the leaves first are usually seen as ambitious and high-achieving. On the outside, you may appear confident and driven. But deep down, you often battle self-doubt and feel you're not meeting the high expectations others have of you.

“You hate yourself for not trying hard enough... You carry a lot of stress because many people have high expectations for you and you don't want to let them down,” she explained in her video.

If you saw the woman first… If the woman caught your eye first, it could mean you're feeling unsatisfied or low. Mia explains that you may be feeling tired or easily irritated by certain situations. Although you wish to be more social and outgoing, you find it hard to connect with others.

“You want to pursue a more exciting and outgoing lifestyle experience... The only problem is, you struggle with social anxiety, and find it difficult to muster up interest in the lives of others,” she added.

Remember, these tests are just a bit of fun and not always 100% accurate. Results can vary depending on your mood, how honestly you answer, and your current mindset.

3 Reasons Why People Love Optical Illusion Personality Tests

1. They're fun and make you think

These tests are a playful way to reflect on yourself without any pressure or judgement.

2. Great for sparking conversations

They can lead to interesting chats and help people understand each other in a relaxed way.

3. A quick peek into how you think