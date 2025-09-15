What’s happening next week? Trump’s UK visit, Emmy Awards, London Fashion Week & more

From global politics and fashion’s biggest runway to Hollywood’s award season and must-watch streaming finale, next week is stacked with unmissable moments. Here are the top events set to dominate headlines in the days ahead.

Trump’s historic UK state visit US President Donald Trump will make a second state visit to the United Kingdom from September 16 to 18. The visit includes a royal carriage procession, a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers. Trump is the first US president ever to be invited for two UK state visits, underscoring his ongoing political influence.

London Fashion Week 2025 The global fashion spotlight shifts to the UK as London Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2026 takes place from September 18 to 22. Top designers, models, and celebrities will showcase new collections, with the event expected to highlight bold statements on sustainability, identity, and technology’s role in fashion.

Emmy Awards spotlight The 77th Emmy Awards will be held next week, with hit series Severance and The White Lotus leading the buzz. The ceremony promises red carpet glamour, major streaming platform showdowns, and potential history-making wins in acting and directing categories.

Prime Video series finale Fans of Prime Video’s teen drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will see the highly anticipated final episode drop on September 17. The show, which has become a cultural touchstone for Gen Z audiences, is expected to close with emotional twists that dominate social media chatter.

