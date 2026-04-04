What's inside Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget? Here's a list of key spending areas

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a $1.5 trillion defence budget request for the next fiscal year, while also seeking dramatic cuts to domestic projects. If approved, this budget will mark the largest year-on-year increase in military spending since the end of World War II, Reuters reported.
The budget proposal comes as the war with Iran enters its fifth week, placing growing financial strain on Washington. Since the conflict began, the United States has spent over $40 billion, with roughly $11.3 billion spent in the first six days alone and expenditures continuing at about $1 billion per day, according data tracked by Iran Cost Ticker.
Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget outlines major increases in several key areas within the US Department of War, with a strong focus on military capabilities, research, and operational readiness, according to a report by Politico.
The Trump administration plans to utilize the funds to bolster weapons production aimed at deterring Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, the plan also expects to rebuild weapons stocks depleted by conflicts in Israel, Iran and Ukraine, Reuters reported.
However, Democrats quickly made it clear on Friday that they are unlikely to support the president’s proposal, raising objections to the scale of defence spending alongside steep cuts in budgets of domestic programmes, Politico reported.
Major targets of the administration’s proposed spending reductions are environmental programs across many federal agencies. Among the largest reductions is the elimination of about $15 billion in grants that support programmes such as renewable energy technology development, and another $4 billion in transportation funds for programs supporting infrastructure to charge electric vehicles.
Lawmakers have particularly criticized the White House's plan to reduce non-defence spending by 10%, and a reduction of $73 billion from federal programs outside the military, even as the budget calls for a massive increase in funding for the Pentagon, the report stated.
The budget request will be debated in Congress in the coming weeks and months, according to Reuters. If approved, it would become a landmark shift in US defence spending priorities.
(with wire inputs)