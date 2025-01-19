Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  What's next for Trump after Jan 20 inauguration? US President-elect to visit India? Report says ‘talked to advisers…’

What's next for Trump after Jan 20 inauguration? US President-elect to visit India? Report says ‘talked to advisers…’

Livemint

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th US President on January 20 at the US Capitol amid cold temperatures. Post-inauguration, he is considering a visit to India after discussions with his advisers.

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, walk off an Air Force Special Mission airplane as they arrive at Dulles International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Dulles, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President-elect Donald Trump is set to swore-in as the 47th US President on January 20. He will take oath inside the US Capitol due to dangerously cold temperatures. Once the inauguration is complete and Trump officially takes office, reports suggest that he has spoken with his advisers about the possibility of visiting India.

