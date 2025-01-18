The Inaugural Luncheon, a long-standing tradition in US presidential inaugurations, takes place shortly after the newly elected President Donald Trump delivers the Inaugural address and takes the oath of office.

Following the ceremony, the President, along with their spouse, Vice President, Senate leaders, and distinguished guests, are escorted to Statuary Hall in the US Capitol for a celebratory meal hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). This special event has become an integral part of the day’s events, symbolizing the transition of power and the beginning of a new administration.

The Inaugural Luncheon is a key tradition following the Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly elected U.S. President, marking a moment of celebration and unity. Here are the main points surrounding the luncheon:

Historical roots The tradition of the Inaugural Luncheon dates back to 1897 when President McKinley was hosted by the Senate Committee on Arrangements.

The current form of the luncheon began in 1953 during President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration.

Location and setting After taking the oath of office and delivering the Inaugural address, the President is escorted to Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol for the luncheon.

Initially, from the mid-19th to early 20th century, the luncheon was held at the White House, but changes were made over the years due to the growing size of the Inaugural Parade.

Luncheon dynamics:

The JCCIC (Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies) now hosts the luncheon, inviting key figures such as the President, Vice President, their spouses, Senate leaders, and other notable guests.

The program includes speeches, gift presentations from the JCCIC, and toasts celebrating the new administration.

Menu evolution The luncheon menu has evolved over time, featuring local and regional specialties. This includes dishes reflecting the President and Vice President’s home states, as well as the theme of the Inauguration.

Past meals have included foods such as South Carolina turkey, Smithfield ham, and pumpkin pie.

Typical Menu selections While the specific menu varies from year to year, there are certain hallmark features of the Inaugural Luncheon’s cuisine. Past menus have included an array of American comfort foods, local specialties, and elegant dishes. Some of the traditional offerings include:

Main courses Roast meats such as roasted turkey or ham

Sides:

Classic mashed potatoes or potato puffs

Seasonal vegetables (typically sourced locally to highlight regional produce)

Traditional stuffing or cornbread (often associated with the southern US)

Desserts:

Pumpkin pie or apple pie (a nod to American classic desserts, often representing the harvest season)

Regional specialties (like Smithfield ham or other state-specific dishes)

The Inaugural Luncheon remains a prestigious event, where political leaders, dignitaries, and invited guests come together to mark the official beginning of a new administration. Through its tradition, the luncheon symbolizes both the unity and diversity of the United States.

