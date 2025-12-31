What's open and closed on New Year's Eve 2025 in US? Here's what to know

New Year is around the corner and as one prepares to enter the upcoming year with last-minute party snacks or dresses, they can find numerous shopping options, with major retailers like Walmart and Target open on New Year's Eve.

Though most grocery stores, restaurants and national retailers will remain open on 31 December but it's best to check with local restaurant or store online as closure hours can vary on this day. Notably, operations of banks, post offices, shipping services and the stock market will be impacted.

What's open and closed on New Year's Eve 2025 in US? Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam's Club warehouses, BJ's warehouses, Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, Walgreens, CVS pharmacies and many other retail and grocery stores will remain open during regular hours on 31 December, USA TODAY reported.

List of retail and grocery stores with opening and closing time on New Year's Eve Target: Stores will close at 9:00 PM.

Kohl's: 9:00 AM to 7 PM.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 AM. to 6 PM.

HomeGoods: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Marshall's: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Best Buy: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

REI: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Bass Pro Shop: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Cabela's: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Belk: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

IKEA: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

PetSmart: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Tractor Supply Co.: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Walmart: Regular operating hours

Costco: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

JCPenney: Opening time - 11:00 AM, closing time may vary by location

Home Depot: Closes at 6:00 PM.

Lowe's: Closes at 6:00 PM.

Ace Hardware: Operation hours depend on location

Sephora: Operation hours depend on location

Staples: Stores will close at 6:00 PM.

Office Depot: Stores will close at 6:00 PM.

OfficeMax: Stores will close at 6:00 PM.

Petco: Stores will close at 7:00 PM.

Food Lion: Regular operating hours.

Sam's Club: For Plus members, opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 8:00 PM. For Club members, opens at 9:00 and closes at 8:00 PM

BJ's Wholesale: 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Publix: Stores will close at 9:00 PM.

Meijer: 6:00 AM to midnight.

Whole Foods: 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Trader Joe's: Stores will close at 5:00 PM.

Aldi; Operation hours vary by location.

Lidl: Stores will close at 6:00 PM.

Harris Teeter: Regular operation hours

Wegmans; Stores will close at 8:00 PM.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys: Stores will close at 10:00 PM.

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 9:00 PM. Are banks and post offices open on New Year's Eve? US Postal Service post offices and bank branches will be open regular hours on New Year's Eve.

Are restaurants open on New Year's Eve? Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on New Year's Eve with most operating during regular hours