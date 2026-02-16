What's open, what's closed on Presidents Day 2026? A look at full list of US federal holidays this year

Presidents’ Day is widely recognised as a celebration honoring all US presidents and has officially been observed since 1879 as the federal holiday commemorating Founding Father George Washington. It falls on February 16 this year.

Washington commanded the Continental Army to victory during the American Revolutionary War, chaired the Constitutional Convention in 1787, and served as the United States’ first president from 1789 to 1797.

Presidents Day 2026: What's open? According to its website, UPS will continue pickup and delivery operations on Presidents Day, and its store locations will remain open. Most services from FedEx will also be available, though US and international package and express freight services will run on a modified schedule, reported USA Today.

Major grocery chains across the country are expected to stay open for the holiday, but customers are encouraged to confirm hours with their local stores. Retailers including Walmart, Aldi, Target, Whole Foods Market, and Costco will function during their regular business hours.

Also Read | Federal Reserve to Drop Some Prior Demands on Banks to Fix Flaws

What's closed on Presidents Day? Bank branches typically shut down on federal holidays, so locations of Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Chase, Truist, and Citibank will not be open that day. Financial markets will also pause for Presidents Day, with the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange, and US bond markets closed on Monday, Feb. 16, the report noted.

Most public schools will not hold classes in observance of the holiday, though parents are encouraged to verify schedules with their local districts. Colleges and universities often close as well, but policies vary, so students should check with their institutions.

Additionally, US Postal Service post offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 16, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Postal operations will resume on Feb. 17.

List of US Federal Holidays 2026 New Year’s Day is celebrated on Thursday, January 1.

The birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. is observed on Monday, January 19.

Valentine’s Day falls on Saturday, February 14.

Presidents’ Day falls on Monday, February 16.

St. Patrick’s Day takes place on Tuesday, March 17.

April Fools’ Day occurs on Wednesday, April 1.

The first day of Passover begins on Wednesday, April 1.

Good Friday is observed on Friday, April 3.

Easter falls on Sunday, April 5.

Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10.

Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 25.

Juneteenth National Independence Day takes place on Friday, June 19.

Father’s Day is recognized on Sunday, June 21.

Independence Day falls on Saturday, July 4.

Labor Day is celebrated on Monday, September 7.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day) occurs on Monday, October 12.

Halloween takes place on Saturday, October 31.

Veterans Day is recognized on Wednesday, November 11.

Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated on Thursday, November 26.

Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25.

The first day of Hanukkah begins on Friday, December 4.

Christmas Eve falls on Thursday, December 24.