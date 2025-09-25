What’s really happening? – Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth summons military leaders to rare meeting in Virginia next week

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has summoned senior US military officers from around the world to a meeting in Quantico, Virginia, next week, Reuters reported citing five officials. The gathering represents a rare convergence of US military leadership in a single location.

Purpose and attendance unclear It remains uncertain why Hegseth has called the meeting on such short notice. Two officials told Reuters that the abrupt summons has caused confusion among the invited generals and admirals, many of whom command thousands of troops globally.

"People are scrambling to change their plans and see if they have to attend," one US official said on the condition of anonymity, highlighting the logistical challenges posed by the sudden directive, the news outlet said.

Pentagon comment When approached for comment, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told Reuters: "The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week." Parnell’s office declined to provide further details on the number of attendees, the purpose of the meeting, or the reason for the abrupt notice.

Department renaming The meeting comes amid President Donald Trump’s directive to rename the Pentagon the Department of War, a move that would require Congressional approval.