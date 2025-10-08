What's wrong with Dolly Parton's health? Fans concerned after sister Freida asks for prayers

Dolly Parton's sister, Freida, urged fans to keep the Queen of Country in their prayers, sharing that Dolly “hasn’t been feeling her best lately”. Concerns about Dolly's health have grown among fans since she delayed her Las Vegas residency in late September due to medical reasons.

According to People, Freida took to social media and said, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” Freida Parton wrote in a post on Tuesday."

"She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” she added.

Has Dolly postponed her upcoming Las Vegas concerts? Dolly Parton was scheduled to kick off a six-show residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this December. The performances were planned for December 4 through December 13 and would have marked her first concert series since her “Pure & Simple” tour ended in 2016.

Dolly, on September 28, said, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.”

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she further mentioned.

