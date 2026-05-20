Subscribe

WhatsApp Web down? Multiple users report service disruption, unexpected jumps to Facebook

WhatsApp Web down? Multiple users report service disruption, unexpected jumps to Facebook

Livemint
Published20 May 2026, 06:04 AM IST
AI Quick Read

WhatsApp Web appeared to be down on Wednesday, May 20, across the United States and some parts in India too with multiple users reporting a service disruption and unexpected redirects to Facebook.

More details are being added

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

IndiaUnited States
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsWhatsApp Web down? Multiple users report service disruption, unexpected jumps to Facebook
Advertisement
Read Next Story