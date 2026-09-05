Wheel of Fortune suspends Jim Thornton amid allegations he accessed a chatroom linked to pedophilia

“Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended by Sony Pictures Television after allegations stemming from an incident on an American Airlines flight, with the broadcaster’s lawyer denying that he engaged in any illegal conduct.

Jim Thornton faces suspension over alleged pedophilia chatroom Sony Pictures Television confirmed the suspension on Tuesday, saying it had recently become aware of allegations concerning Thornton and was recasting his role while conducting what it described as a “thorough investigation”. The studio has not publicly detailed the allegations.

Further details emerged this week through TMZ, which reported that a passenger on a 14 May American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles saw what appeared to be a disturbing online chatroom open on Thornton’s laptop. The passenger told the outlet that the material appeared to involve conversations about sexual interest in minors and alerted a flight attendant.

TMZ subsequently published photographs said to have been taken by the passenger. The images have not been independently authenticated, and their contents have not been verified by authorities or Sony Pictures Television.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers met Thornton at Los Angeles International Airport after the flight landed. He was questioned and released. His attorney, Allison Hart, told the outlet that he was not arrested or charged and that officers quickly determined there had been no criminal wrongdoing.

Hart has offered a different explanation for what appeared on Thornton’s screen. She said the announcer has been involved in suicide-prevention advocacy since the death of a close family member by suicide two years ago and had been visiting online forums intended to support people experiencing suicidal thoughts.

What did his lawyers say? According to his lawyer, Thornton inadvertently accessed a website that he believed was connected to suicide-prevention support. Hart said the site was not unlawful and contained no illegal child sexual abuse material. She maintained that Thornton neither viewed, downloaded nor otherwise consumed such material.

Thornton has not issued a public statement himself, and his representatives have largely remained out of the public eye. The case has nevertheless drawn considerable attention because of his long association with one of American television's most recognisable game shows.

Sony's decision has already affected the production of “Wheel of Fortune”. TMZ reported that episodes for the upcoming season had been recorded before the suspension and that producers were working to remove Thornton from the episodes and replace his announcements. The show's new season is scheduled to premiere on September 14.

The Washington Post reported that American Airlines confirmed Flight 1276, which travelled from Charlotte to Los Angeles on 14 May, was met by law enforcement after concerns were raised by a passenger. The airline did not identify Thornton as the passenger involved.

Thornton has been the voice of “Wheel of Fortune” since 2011, when he succeeded Charlie O'Donnell following O'Donnell's death. He later continued in the role alongside host Pat Sajak and, following Sajak's retirement in 2024, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

His broadcasting career stretches well beyond the game show. Thornton has worked in Los Angeles radio and television, including roles at KNX and KCBS-TV, and has also provided announcing and voice work for programmes including “The Price Is Right”, “Celebrity Deathmatch” and “The Cleveland Show”.