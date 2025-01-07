The beloved Hallmark drama When Calls the Heart continues to captivate audiences worldwide as its 12th season unfolds. With Episode 2 on the horizon, fans are eager for the next chapter in this heartwarming series.

Release date and time Season 12, Episode 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel. This translates to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, 8 p.m. Central Time, and 6 p.m. for viewers on the Pacific coast.

For international fans, the release times are as follows:

UK: 2 a.m. on January 13

Central Europe (CET): 3 a.m.

Eastern Europe: 4 a.m.

Brazil: 11 p.m. on January 12

India: 7:30 a.m. on January 13

Episode overview and predictions Season 12 premiered on January 5, 2025, with Episode 1, titled "The Mountie Way." The episode saw Elizabeth receiving a sentimental surprise just in time for Little Jack’s first day of school, while Nathan trained a new Mountie cadet. Additionally, Rosemary and Lee made a pivotal decision, setting the stage for exciting developments in the series.

While Hallmark has only confirmed the release of the first two episodes, it’s anticipated that the season will follow the series' traditional 12-episode structure.