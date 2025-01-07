Hello User
When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2: Premiere date, time, and where to watch

When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2: Premiere date, time, and where to watch

Livemint

  • Fans of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart are eagerly anticipating Episode 2 of Season 12. With its heartwarming storylines, the series continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Here's what to know about the release date, time, and where to watch.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 continues with Episode 2 airing January 12, 2025, bringing more heartfelt moments to fans on the Hallmark Channel.

The beloved Hallmark drama When Calls the Heart continues to captivate audiences worldwide as its 12th season unfolds. With Episode 2 on the horizon, fans are eager for the next chapter in this heartwarming series.

Release date and time

Season 12, Episode 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel. This translates to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, 8 p.m. Central Time, and 6 p.m. for viewers on the Pacific coast.

For international fans, the release times are as follows:

UK: 2 a.m. on January 13

Central Europe (CET): 3 a.m.

Eastern Europe: 4 a.m.

Brazil: 11 p.m. on January 12

India: 7:30 a.m. on January 13

Episode overview and predictions

Season 12 premiered on January 5, 2025, with Episode 1, titled "The Mountie Way." The episode saw Elizabeth receiving a sentimental surprise just in time for Little Jack’s first day of school, while Nathan trained a new Mountie cadet. Additionally, Rosemary and Lee made a pivotal decision, setting the stage for exciting developments in the series.

While Hallmark has only confirmed the release of the first two episodes, it’s anticipated that the season will follow the series' traditional 12-episode structure.

Where to watch

Episodes air exclusively on the Hallmark Channel. Fans can tune in weekly to catch all the drama, romance, and heartwarming moments that When Calls the Heart consistently delivers.

