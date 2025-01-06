President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated for his second term on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. This ceremony marks a significant moment in US history, as Trump will take the Oath of Office alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance. The official proceedings will begin at noon EST on the West Lawn of the U. Capitol.

Inauguration ceremony timing and schedule This year, Trump’s inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making it the first time in this century that a president will be sworn in on the federal holiday. Inauguration Day usually falls on January 20 (or 21 if January 20 is on a Sunday), but this overlap has led to unique scheduling.

The day will unfold as follows:

Procession to the Capitol: The president-elect and vice president-elect will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Swearing-in: Vice President-elect Vance will take the oath first, followed by Trump. The president-elect will recite the Presidential Oath at around 11 am CT.

Inaugural address: Following the swearing-in, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

Honorary departure & Signing ceremony: Traditional ceremonies will follow the address.

Inaugural luncheon & parade: The newly sworn-in president will participate in the inaugural luncheon before heading to the traditional parade route.

Inaugural celebrations: The festivities will culminate in various inaugural balls and events.

Public access to inauguration The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will make a limited number of free tickets available to the public. These tickets allow citizens to watch the ceremony from the US Capitol. To obtain tickets, individuals must contact their members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the event.

Where to watch: Televised coverage Inauguration Day will be broadcast live on major networks, including ABC, CNN, NBC, and PBS. Additional coverage plans from other networks will be finalized shortly.

Swearing-in oaths As per tradition, the oath of office has remained unchanged since 1884. The president-elect will swear to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States" and to “faithfully execute the Office of President.”