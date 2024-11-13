‘When first lady treats White House like Airbnb’: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump for ditching meet with Jill Biden

Criticising Melania Trump's decision to skip the traditional tea with Jill Biden, popular TV show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked her, saying, she is probably ‘in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations.’

Updated13 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
US President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump(REUTERS)

Popular TV show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump for reportedly deciding to skip the traditional tea meeting between the outgoing and incoming first ladies, which is typically hosted by the outgoing first lady. 

President Joe Biden invited Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, with Jill Biden extending Melania the customary invitation.

However, although Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set to meet on Wednesday, Melania is unlikely to accept the invite, citing prior scheduled plans.

In his Tuesday night monologue, Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Melania Trump for skipping traditional tea with Biden, despite her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, accepting a White House invite.

“Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no. Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago, which doesn’t sound true,” Kimmel said, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Referring to Melania, the TV host joked that she is probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. "I know that’s something she looks forward to,” Kimmel quipped.

Showing a clip of a news report that Melania is not expected to be at the White House full-time during Trump’s term, Kimmel added, “But this snub gives us an interesting glimpse into something we’ve been joking about, but might actually turn out to be true.”

He further asked, "When the first lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?”

Kimmel also took a potshot at Elon Musk, showing a clip of Musk being invited into a group photo with the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago.

“Did you notice who was not in the photo?” Kimmel asked. “Melania was not in the photo, Elon was. Melania, you see what you get for a hundred million dollars?”

Meanwhile, emphasising the importance of working with Trump, Joe Biden has vowed to ensure a smooth transition, to bring the country together.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
