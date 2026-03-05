When is Pokémon Pokopia arriving on Switch 2? Start dates, rewards, how to play and more

Pokémon has announced the launch date for Pokémon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch 2. The game has already been rated very highly and has garnered a Metascore of 88 on Metacritic, making it not only among the highest-rated games this year but also the highest-rated Pokémon game ever.

When is Pokémon Pokopia coming to Nintendo Switch 2? The game will be arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 from today i.e. 5 March, 2026.

There will also be special limited-time in-game events in Pokémon Pokopia, the first of which is called “More Spores for Hoppip,” and will run from 9 March, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, 24 March, 2026, at 12:59 p.m. (Pacific Time).

During the event period, users will be able to befriend Hoppip, the Cottonweed Pokémon. They will also be able to collect special cotton spores that can be exchanged for picnic-themed furniture items.

Pokémon says users will be able to befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff by using cotton spores to create habitats. The company notes that these Pokémon cannot be encountered outside of this limited-time event. However, players should be aware that this event will only be available in towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center and will not be accessible on Cloud Islands.

What is Pokémon Pokopia? Pokémon Pokopia is a cozy life simulation game where users play as a Ditto that has transformed to look like a human. The game begins in a surprisingly desolate world, and players are tasked with rebuilding it into a charming utopia. The players will work with a character named Professor Tangrowth to restore the land.

Throughout the adventure, users will collect materials and craft items to create a cozy home for themselves while building a welcoming environment to attract various Pokémon friends.

The game was co-developed by Game Freak and Omega Force. It comes with support for four players in both local wireless and online multiplayer modes.

How to claim the early-purchase bonus? The company has also announced a special bonus for players who begin their Pokémon Pokopia journey early. Users can claim an exclusive in-game Ditto rug, which can be used to decorate one of their built houses, by choosing 'Get via Internet' from the Mystery Gifts menu.

