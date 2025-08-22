When is Starbucks bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Here's what we know

Pumpkin spice season is nearly here, and Starbucks fans across the UK and beyond are already asking the annual question: when does the Pumpkin Spice Latte return?

When will the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte be back? The answer: soon. Starbucks confirmed last month that the popular autumn drink will be back on menus at the end of August, marking its official return for the 2025 season.

First launched in 2003, the Pumpkin Spice Latte – or PSL, as it is commonly known – has become a seasonal staple for the coffee chain. Its return each year signals the beginning of autumn for many customers, even as summer temperatures still linger.

What is in the Pumpkin Spice Latte? The drink, available hot, iced or blended, features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed milk, and a special pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin flavour and a mix of seasonal spices – including cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It is topped with whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin pie spices.

Starbucks describes it as its most popular seasonal beverage, and it continues to draw long queues and social media buzz whenever it returns.

Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte is here already! While Starbucks is waiting until late August to reintroduce the PSL, rival chain Dunkin’ has already kicked off its autumn menu. The American coffee and donut brand launched its seasonal offerings on August 20, including its own take on a pumpkin spice latte.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – served hot or iced – is made with sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavours, along with warm spices. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

In addition, Dunkin’ has rolled out new items such as a Cereal N’ Milk Latte, an Iced Pumpkin Loaf, and the latest in its line of drinks inspired by pop star Sabrina Carpenter: the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher.

Other items now available on the Dunkin’ autumn menu include:

Pumpkin Cake Donut

Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats

Kreme Delight Donut (new)

Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns (new)

Maple Sugar Bacon

Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap

Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffer

Braided Apple Pie

