When is Starbucks bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Here's what we know

Pumpkin spice season is nearly here, and Starbucks fans across the UK and beyond are already asking the annual question: when does the Pumpkin Spice Latte return?
The answer: soon. Starbucks confirmed last month that the popular autumn drink will be back on menus at the end of August, marking its official return for the 2025 season.
First launched in 2003, the Pumpkin Spice Latte – or PSL, as it is commonly known – has become a seasonal staple for the coffee chain. Its return each year signals the beginning of autumn for many customers, even as summer temperatures still linger.
The drink, available hot, iced or blended, features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed milk, and a special pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin flavour and a mix of seasonal spices – including cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It is topped with whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin pie spices.
Starbucks describes it as its most popular seasonal beverage, and it continues to draw long queues and social media buzz whenever it returns.
While Starbucks is waiting until late August to reintroduce the PSL, rival chain Dunkin’ has already kicked off its autumn menu. The American coffee and donut brand launched its seasonal offerings on August 20, including its own take on a pumpkin spice latte.
Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – served hot or iced – is made with sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavours, along with warm spices. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
In addition, Dunkin’ has rolled out new items such as a Cereal N’ Milk Latte, an Iced Pumpkin Loaf, and the latest in its line of drinks inspired by pop star Sabrina Carpenter: the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher.
Other items now available on the Dunkin’ autumn menu include:
Pumpkin Cake Donut
Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats
Kreme Delight Donut (new)
Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns (new)
Maple Sugar Bacon
Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap
Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffer
Braided Apple Pie
Autumn Arrives Earlier Each Year
Though the official start of autumn is not until late September, coffee chains in the UK and the US have increasingly moved up the launch of their seasonal menus. The return of the PSL, once a September ritual, now regularly appears in late August to meet growing demand.