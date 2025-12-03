When is Tennessee 7th District result? Matt Van Epps vs Aftyn Behn race takes off amid strong competition

The results for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District are set to be declared soon as President Donald Trump and Republicans tried to bounce back from recent losses around the country. The Tennessee 7th Congressional District results will be declared shortly as polling has already closed.

When is Tennessee 7th Congressional District result? The Tennessee 7th Congressional District result is underway as the special election became unexpectedly competitive when Democrats threw a strong challenge to the Republican stronghold.

Matt Van Epps, the Republican candidate, faced a massive competition from his Democrat opponent Aftyn Behn, in the election that is being viewed across the country as an early indicator of voter sentiment as the US approaches the 2026 midterm polls.

Early indicators cited by The New York Times show Democrat candidate Aftyn Behn leading the table with 52.5% votes as thousands of voters went out to cast the ballot in an election that many view could flip the deep red state in favour of the Democrats.

Polls closed in the evening for the special election, which took place after Republican Rep. Mark Green resigned this summer. The Tennessee 7th Congressional District election saw a surprise surge of spending in recent weeks, flooding the airwaves and filling residents' mailboxes with campaign flyers.