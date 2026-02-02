When Niagara Falls freezes: Breathtaking ice cliffs draw crowds despite sub-zero cold | In pictures

Tourists braved biting cold to witness the rare winter spectacle of partially frozen Niagara Falls, as sub-zero temperatures turned the iconic landmark into a dramatic expanse of ice, snow and swirling mist.

Visitors lined observation points on both the US and Canadian sides, capturing images of thick ice formations gripping the cliffs while powerful streams of water continued to roar beneath the frozen surface.

Niagara Falls never freezes completely due to the sheer volume of water flowing over the brink, but extreme cold can create striking ice build-up — a seasonal phenomenon that draws photographers and winter travellers from around the world.

The frozen display is expected to last as long as temperatures remain below freezing, offering a fleeting glimpse of one of nature’s most arresting winter scenes.

Here are awe-inspiring pictures of one of nature’s most powerful landmarks at its most dramatic.

View full Image Partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio ( REUTERS )

