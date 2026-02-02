Subscribe

When Niagara Falls freezes: Breathtaking ice cliffs draw crowds despite sub-zero cold | In pictures

Niagara Falls has transformed into a breathtaking ice world, as sub-zero temperatures create towering frozen cliffs, drawing tourists who braved the cold to witness the rare winter spectacle. Here are some stunning images.

Updated2 Feb 2026, 10:28 PM IST
A view of the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A view of the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio (REUTERS)

Tourists braved biting cold to witness the rare winter spectacle of partially frozen Niagara Falls, as sub-zero temperatures turned the iconic landmark into a dramatic expanse of ice, snow and swirling mist.

Visitors lined observation points on both the US and Canadian sides, capturing images of thick ice formations gripping the cliffs while powerful streams of water continued to roar beneath the frozen surface.

Niagara Falls never freezes completely due to the sheer volume of water flowing over the brink, but extreme cold can create striking ice build-up — a seasonal phenomenon that draws photographers and winter travellers from around the world.

The frozen display is expected to last as long as temperatures remain below freezing, offering a fleeting glimpse of one of nature’s most arresting winter scenes.

Here are awe-inspiring pictures of one of nature’s most powerful landmarks at its most dramatic.

Partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Icicles hang near the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Tourist look at the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A partially frozen boardwalk tourist attraction near the American Falls is seen from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Tourist view the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Tourists take photos of the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A view looking towards the United States of the the partially frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

(Pictures credit: Reuters)

