When will the Senate vote on the Russia sanctions bill targeting oil buyers?

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday (January 7) said President Donald Trump has given his approval to a bipartisan bill aimed at tightening sanctions on Russia, marking a potential escalation in economic pressure over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Trump ‘greenlights’ sanctions push Graham said the bill received Trump’s backing after a meeting at the White House.

“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham said.

Timing linked to Ukraine war The South Carolina Republican argued the legislation comes at a critical moment in the conflict.

“This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent,” he said.

Targeting Russian oil buyers According to Graham, the bill would empower Trump to take action not just against Russia, but also against countries helping finance Moscow’s war through energy purchases.

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine,” he said.

Pressure on China, India and Brazil Graham specifically named major economies that could face pressure under the proposed legislation.

“This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine,” he said.

Vote expected soon Graham said he expects strong bipartisan backing in Congress.

“I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week,” he added.