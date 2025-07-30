When will tsunami waves arrive in California, Hawaii, Alaska and other areas?

A powerful earthquake struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude temblor, that triggering tsunami warnings from Hawaii, North and Central America to Pacific islands south toward New Zealand.
It depends on how far the epicenter of the earthquake is from a coastal area. It could take just minutes for waves to hit land next to the site of a major quake. It could take hours for tsunamis to cross the Pacific Ocean.
The speed of tsunami waves also depends on ocean depth. They travel faster over deep water and slow down in shallow water.
As per the National Weather Service, in California, the first wave arrival is expected around 1150 PM PDT. Multiple waves are expected, lasting for 10-36 hours.
Alaska's western Aleutian Islands are already witnessing the first tsunami waves, while Kodiak in Alaska expects it to arrive around 12:20 am ET (9:50 am IST). Southeast Alaska is expected to see the arrival of the tsunami around 12:45 am-1:55 am ET (10:15 am-11:25 am IST).
In Hawaii, where tsunami sirens have been blaring, the expected arrival time is around 1:15 am ET (11:25 am IST).
Waves less than a foot (under 30 centimeters) above tide levels were observed in the Alaskan communities of Amchitka and Adak, Snider said.
Waves washed up to the shoreline on Japan’s Hokkaido in the north and Ibaraki and Chiba, just east of Tokyo, in footage aired on Japan’s NHK public television. A tsunami of 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) was detected at the Ishinomaki port in northern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska said some places could still be feeling impacts from the tsunami for hours — such as in Adak, a community of about 70 people in the Aleutian Islands — or perhaps more than a day.