When will we know the presidential election results?
Summary
- It may take days to know whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump has clinched the 2024 election.
Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots—but it may take days to know whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump has clinched the 2024 election.
