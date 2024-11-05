When will we know the presidential election results?

Results are expected to start trickling in soon after the first polls close at 6 p.m. The pace will pick up at 7 p.m. when six states (Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia) fully close their polls, and the Associated Press may start making race calls. Virginia, which was called for President Biden at 7:36 p.m. in 2020, could prove an early bellwether, depending on how long it takes for the race to be called.