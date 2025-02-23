Where has Melania Trump been? First Lady returns to the White House after nearly a month

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday (February 22) after nearly four weeks, attending an annual dinner and reception with the nation’s governors.

“She worked very hard on making sure that everything was beautiful. And she’s very good at that,” President Donald Trump said in brief remarks at the event.

Last seen on January 24 Melania Trump was last seen by President Donald Trump’s side in North Carolina on January 24, when she accompanied him on a tour of the Hurricane Helene disaster site. The same day, she observed as her husband engaged in a tense handshake with California Governor Gavin Newsom after arriving in the state to survey the damage caused by wildfires.

Extended time away from Washington Since President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Melania Trump has not spent significant time at the White House, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with her schedule. The report noted that while she was actively present in the early days of the administration, she had not returned to Washington since her January 24 trip to North Carolina and California to assess damage from natural disasters.

During the presidential transition, CNN reported that Melania Trump was expected to split her time between New York—where her son Barron is attending college—and Florida. However, her prolonged absence suggests an even more limited presence in Washington than initially anticipated.

No comment on whereabouts A spokesperson for the office of the first lady declined to comment on her recent whereabouts, according to CNN.

In a January 13 interview with Fox News, Melania Trump had stated, “I will be in the White House. And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Despite this statement, she was notably absent from several high-profile events at the White House, including meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also did not attend the signing of key executive orders or major events such as the return of wrongfully detained American Marc Fogel from Russia and the signing of President Trump’s first legislative victory, the Laken Riley Act.

Preferring a private role Sources familiar with her thinking told CNN that Melania Trump prefers to remain out of the public eye when it comes to her husband’s administration. However, she remains a key advisor to the president behind the scenes. CNN noted that there is no internal backlash from the president’s team regarding her decision to limit public appearances.

Missed Mar-a-Lago event and social media silence Melania Trump was invited to a special dinner for Republican senators and their spouses at Mar-a-Lago on Friday but did not attend, according to the Daily Mail.

She has also been largely silent on social media, with her last post being a tribute on X to the victims of a helicopter and passenger plane crash in Washington, D.C., on January 29. Her official FLOTUS Instagram account remains sparse, featuring only a single post—her White House portrait.

Missed major public events During her absence from Washington, Melania Trump missed several high-profile events:

Super Bowl Appearance – While she was absent, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans. President Trump’s presence at the event marked the first time a sitting US president attended the annual NFL championship game.

Daytona 500 – Melania was also absent at Daytona 500, which President Trump attended on February 16 for the second time during his presidency. Calling it a unifying event, he stated that it possesses a spirit that will “fuel America’s Golden Age,” which he has promised under his leadership. In a presidential message released en route to Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump emphasized that the Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life in a “shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race.”

Upcoming documentary project Shortly after the November 2024 election, Amazon secured a multimillion-dollar licensing deal with Melania Trump for a documentary set for release later this year. She will serve as the executive producer, giving her full editorial control over the content.

According to CNN, the documentary’s director, Brett Ratner, was seen aboard Air Force One on January 24, filming as the first lady and president visited communities affected by Hurricane Helene in Asheville and wildfires in Pacific Palisades.

Last public appearance Despite her absence from Washington, Melania Trump has not been entirely off the public radar. On January 27, she released a new official portrait, taken at the White House on January 21, the day after the inauguration.

Her absence from the public eye continues to fuel speculation, but sources suggest she remains engaged in her husband’s administration, albeit in a more private capacity.